Live like a lord when you watch the Terriers in Huddersfield Town’s new Premier Lounge.

A £30,000 re-fit has given the space a brand new look and a mellow, relaxed vibe.

And with waitress service and state-of-the-art audio it’s likely to be THE place to go to watch the biggest Premiership matches when the new season begins.

Commercial director Sean Jarvis said the 20-seat venue will be available on a match-by-match basis. Prices are still to be confirmed but are likely to be in the region of £100 per seat per game.

And he stressed it’s for all Town fans, regardless of the depth of their pockets.

“It’s not a millionaire’s playground!” he laughed.

“It’s a very comfortable, contemporary space that will allow people to chill out before the excitement of a game.

“It’s for any fan who might want a couple of seats for a special occasion, or any corporate clients wishing to book all 20 if there is availability.

“Tables of 10 are slowly declining in terms of hospitality. This will be a little different to what people have experienced before.”

The lounge, with decor by Andy Thornton’s and hi-fi by Bowers & Wilkins, is hoped to be open in time for the 1.30pm kick-off against Newcastle on Sunday, August 20th.