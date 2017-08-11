Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans who have problems with replica kits have been urged to contact the Stadium Superstore following complaints about peeling transfer logos.

Fans have complained about transfers peeling off the new Puma Premier League replica kits.

Some have been given replacements but others are understood to be waiting for new ones to arrive in stock.

One fan, Tom, said: “Just got my jersey delivered and the Puma label is peeling off already and there’s a white bit on it which looks to be from the OPE sponsor label.”

He complained and was given a replacement.

Another fan, Peter, said sponsorship badges had peeled off his shirt. Another fan said the Premier League logo peeled off his shirt after one wash.

Other fans have urged people to wash the shirts inside out and at a low temperature.

The club’s megastore web page states that the replica Puma shorts “have had to be recalled and remade” due to a “manufacturing fault.”

A spokesman for the club said: “As ever, the club’s Retail Department will help any supporter who has had any issues with replica kit. Any supporter affected should email luke.cowan@htafc.com, call into the Stadium Superstore during opening hours or call 01484 484 142.”

Puma could not be contacted for comment.

* Have you had a problem with a replica kit? Contact andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com