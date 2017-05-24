Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THESE are some of Huddersfield Town’s super fans flying from around the globe for Monday’s Wembley clash against Reading.

Paul Cartwright is flying from Australia with his four-year-old son Kade, while Nick Crabb is flying from Hong Kong.

Stirling Leech, his son Matthew and friend Howard Laidlaw are flying in from Rio, Los Angeles and Panama respectively.

Paul’s wife Jodie Gillan, said: “Paul is originally from Cowlersley and has been a fan since his grandad and dad first introduced him to the game at the age of four.”

Paul moved to Australia in 2009 and lives in Perth with Jodie, son Kade, four, and daughter Asher, two.

Jodie added: “He continues to follow Town watching them on TV, whenever telecast or through the Huddersfield Town site, at all hours of the night! That’s dedication I think.

“He loves his team that much that he is flying all the way from Australia with his son Kade to share that same experience he felt all those years ago with his own dad and grandad.”

Paul has watched Town at Wembley before, his dad Steve took him to the old stadium in 1995, when Town played Bristol Rovers and won 2-1.

Town fan Nick Crabb, 27, is flying from Hong Kong where he works as a rowing and paddle sports manager at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

Originally from Kirkburton, he’s lived in Hong Kong for six years and his brother Chris, of Marsh, was able to get him a ticket.

Nick said: “I have supported Town since I can remember and a few games stand out for me – mainly the play-off campaign of 2004 from the then Third Division. I travelled down to Lincoln with my mum and my brother and can remember clearly the David Mirfin goal and obviously the Robbie Edwards strike late on in the return leg.

“The trip to Cardiff was incredible and seeing the ball bounce off the crossbar from the other end of the stadium stays with me as one of my favourite Town moments. I’m hoping this will change next Monday.”

For Nick it will be a flying visit, he’ll arrive on Monday before leaving on Tuesday, but added: “There was no way I was going to miss it.”

Stirling Leech, a Rio de Janeiro based lawyer, and his son Matthew, a student in Los Angeles, plus their friend Howard Laidlaw who lives and works in Panama.

Stirling’s twin brother Richard said: “Stirling and I have supported Town since 1960 when our father used to take us to the old Leeds Road ground and stand in the old paddock.

“Games that stick in the memory are Town v Stoke City – Stanley Matthews was due to play but was injured – and when Coventry got promotion under Jimmy Hill.

“We have a conversation at the end of every Town game home or away.”

Chris Allen is jetting over from America to cheer on the Terriers in Monday’s Championship play-off final against Reading at Wembley.

He played for Scissett football club from the age of eight to 14 and then Upperthong Juniors.

He also enjoyed stints at Bradford Park Avenue, Ossett Albion and Halifax Town as a youth team player before being named in 2013 as a top coach in the US for his work with the women’s soccer teams at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He said: “I am taking a mammoth journey to come back and watch Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

“I will be driving to Canada, to Toronto airport, to fly home to Huddersfield to spend the weekend and watch Town at Wembley, before flying back to Canada, and driving the same six hour trip back to the US, the only flight I could get at the last minute.

“I am a proud Yorkshireman, and a lifelong, beloved Town fan so thought I would share my story.

“I booked my season schedule around Town ‘maybe’ making the play-offs back in January – and the dream came true.”

And Keith Williamson, a 50-year-old from Canada, formerly from Mirfield, who began supporting Town in 1978, and his wife Angela are also flying in to watch the match.

He said: “Go on lads, we’re behind you all the way!”