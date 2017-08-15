The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans have been urged to steer clear of ticket touts and ‘rogue traders’ selling unofficial merchandise.

As the club prepares to host its first Premier League match at home, club director Sean Jarvis predicted that many people would be trying to cash in on the back of the Huddersfield Town’s success.

Mr Jarvis said: “As we are now in the Premier League, we are about to see many companies and individuals to try and capitalise on our recent success.”

He added: “There will be ticket touts and unofficial sites selling and trading in tickets.

(Image: Andrew Robinson)

“There will be companies who purport to support HTAFC using our logo.

“There will be rogue traders who will sell unofficial merchandise... please be aware that all of the above do nothing for your Club. No monies raised from these are reinvested in the Club.

“They are unofficial.”

He is advising fans to purchase through official channels.

“Our advice is do not purchase from anything unofficial. Always purchase through official channels, this way your Club will benefit and get stronger.

“The Club crest is the copyright of Huddersfield Town and it is an offence to use it without the Club’s permission.”

He said the club would be closely monitoring any infringements.

The Examiner has asked Kirklees Council if they were cracking down on town centre streets traders. They are yet to comment.