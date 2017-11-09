Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students urging institutions to cut financial ties to the fossil fuel industry have delivered a petition to bosses at the University of Huddersfield.

The 1,000-signature petition – urging the university to make a public commitment to being Fossil Free – was handed into the office of vice-chancellor Prof Bob Cryan by members of the Fossil Free Huddersfield University Campaign.

They were accompanied by a “Climate Emergency” fire engine to highlight the threat of “extreme weather and catastrophic climate change.”

The university has stressed that it does not invest directly in fossil-fuel linked businesses and has instructed its fund managers to avoid any such investments on its behalf.

Postgraduate student and campaign member Megan Bennett said recent extreme weather events across the globe showed action to tackle climate change had never been more urgent.

Chayley Collis, of Huddersfield Friends of the Earth, said: “The Fossil Free movement is asking institutions, such as universities, to distance themselves from the fossil fuel industry by cutting any financial ties. We are calling on Huddersfield University to make a public Fossil Free commitment which asks its fund managers to screen all its investments for fossil fuels.”

A university spokesman said: “The university has no investments in fossil fuel-linked businesses and adopted an ethical investment policy some time ago which covers a range of environmental issues. The students who have organised the petition have been made aware of this. However, we are happy to receive their petition.”

He said the university used a charity multi-asset fund that screens for a range of ethical issues in line with its investment policy.