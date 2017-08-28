Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman flew into a rage and kicked the front door of a flat when the occupants refused to let her have her stereo player back.

Amy Brooks admitted to criminal damage when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

The incident happened at the Bishops Court flats in Berry Brow on April 2.

Brooks, 27, had just returned there from the police station following her earlier arrest for breaching the peace.

CCTV footage showed her ‘back-heeling’ one of the doors, causing some damage.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client had severe mental health problems.

He told the court that she’d left her stereo in one of the flats and they wouldn’t let her have it back.

Mr Slawinski said: “She knew they were there but they wouldn’t answer the door and the hole was caused.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Brooks, of Manchester Road in Linthwaite , to pay £122 compensation to Kirklees Housing Association for the damage caused.

She must also pay £85 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.