A woman from Huddersfield has been jailed alongside a man from Barbados after the pair used a drugs mule to smuggle cocaine into the country.

Gillian Weldrick, 53, from Dalton , has been locked up after she and Ortis Dexter Ollivierre, 45, conspired to smuggle a kilo of the drug through another man flying in to Manchester Airport last year.

The two were found when Border Force officers stopped their conspirator Andrew McCollin at the airport in September last year after he flew in from Barbados. He lifted his shirt to reveal a kilo of cocaine stuffed in clear pockets wrapped around his body with a bandage.

The drugs had an organised crime value of between £28,000 and £38,000, and a street value of about £115,000.

Weldrick, of Alton Avenue, was arrested after turning up to meet McCollin at the airport.

National Crime Agency officers found that she and Ollivierre had paid for and arranged McCollin’s flight.

An investigation into the pair found several unexplained payments of thousands of pounds had been made from Weldrick’s account to Ollivierre.

Ollivierre was later arrested in May this year after he flew in to Gatwick Airport.

Both were convicted at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of one count of conspiring to import cocaine, and one count of money laundering.

The pair were sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday.

McCollin was sentenced to four years and six months after admitting importing the drug.

NCA operations manager Jon Hughes said: “In this case the criminals were bringing in cocaine, but once set up smuggling routes can be used to bring in everything from firearms to victims of modern slavery.

“Bringing to justice those who try to undermine the security of our border is a key part of the NCA’s mission to protect the public from serious and organised crime.”