Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Huddersfield has been rated truly world-class – as the winner of a major award for teaching standards.

Huddersfield took the trophy in the inaugural Global Teaching Excellence Award (GTEA) run by the Higher Education Academy (HEA).

The award, run in partnership with Times Higher Education, recognises outstanding institutions for driving up teaching standards.

Huddersfield’s success was announced to coincide with the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit taking place at King’s College London.

Sixteen of the 27 finalists on the shortlist were UK institutions, including the universities of Bath, Birmingham, Bristol and Exeter as well as University College London. Others included the University of Adelaide and Canada’s McMaster University.

The award was accepted by Prof Bob Cryan, who said he was delighted by the latest honour, which comes as he celebrates his 10th anniversary as the University’s Vice-Chancellor.

“I am absolutely thrilled and proud that the University of Huddersfield has won this award,” he said. “Over the past 10 years we have worked incredibly hard to build a student experience that is second to none.

“Winning the GTEA is a huge tribute to the leadership team, our staff and our students, all of whom have formed an incredible partnership to make our university and its teaching so very special.”

The university’s entry described the high professional standards set for its teaching staff – which has led to Huddersfield being ranked first in the UK for levels of qualifications among staff.

It also emphasised factors such as the outstanding levels of academic support offered to students, the valuable work experience available and the university’s international strategy that creates extensive opportunities for overseas collaboration.

Prof Stephanie Marshall, HEA chief executive, said that while all 27 finalists made “compelling submissions” that demonstrated strong leadership, teaching and student support, Huddersfield’s entry was “unanimously applauded” by the award’s 17-strong international panel of judges.

She added: “I’d also highlight the university’s success in developing students as independent learners and critical thinkers.”

The university, which was named Times Higher Education’s University of the Year in 2013, was praised for “the drive and energy with which the executive team is leading teaching” and for its “success in developing students as independent learners”.

The accolade follows the university’s achievement of gold-ranked status in the UK’s Government-backed Teaching Excellence Framework earlier this year.

The HEA will publish a detailed report in the autumn to share lessons from all the submissions to this year’s award.