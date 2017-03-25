Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield marked Earth Hour with dozens of landmarks, businesses, organisations and households across West Yorkshire turning out the lights.

At 8.30pm hundreds of British landmarks including Buckingham Palace, were plunged into darkness for the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour.

And they were joined by organisations and places of work in Huddersfield and surrounding areas.

These included Parkwood Brownies near Golcar, Udders Orchard Cider Company in Marsh , Hillside Primary School in Newsome and Fixby Infant and Junior School.

(Photo: Welcome to Yorkshire)

In total, more than six million people in the UK turned off their lights, with Leeds Town Hall among more than 12,000 landmarks and national monuments worldwide signing up to take part in the environmental extravaganza.

Earth Hour started in Australia in 2007, with Britain joining in the following year. In 2016, over six million people in the UK took part. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, this year’s Earth Hour, organised by WWF, is set to be the biggest yet.

The Gherkin, London Eye and the OXO Tower took part. Arsenal switched off the lights at The Emirates Stadium, along with Brighton Pier, Aintree Racecourse, Windsor Castle, Clifton Suspension Bridge and Liverpool’s Radio City Tower.