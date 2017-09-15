Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It doesn’t look like Huddersfield’s bus gates will be taken down any time soon.

A new report by Kirklees Council officials has revealed the controversial gates have achieved their aims.

Traffic numbers inside the ring road are down radically while air quality has increased.

And officials and councillors say there is no conclusive evidence that any decline in trade is due to the gates – which ban motorists from the parts of the town centre for most of the day. Drivers breaching the rules face a £60 fine.

A report into the impact of the bus gates was commissioned in late 2016 amid bitter complaints from a group of traders around the Westgate area, known as Huddersfield Town Centre Action Group (HTCAG).

Conservative councillors also piled on the pressure to have them suspended while one business owner said there “was no doubt they are a money making scheme.”

But the report published this week says there is no “conclusive evidence” that bus gates have caused a downturn in trade.

It says bus operators are happy as journey times are significantly improved, particularly on High Street.

It reveals traffic volumes around the bus gates have been slashed by between 70% and 90% on some days.

Meanwhile air pollution levels have dropped drastically.

The report admits the Westgate area has suffered the biggest drop in shopper “footfall” – almost a third on Saturdays.

Overall, the town centre is down by 9.5% on Saturdays and about 1% on other days.

Some areas, such as High Street, have seen increased footfall of 9%-14% depending on the day of the week.

But the report says most town centres in the north have suffered about a 9% decline in footfall as shoppers choose retail parks or go online.

Parking income figures show a slight increase of 1% within the ring road, mostly from the off-street car parks such as Market Hall.

“This may suggest the drivers are navigating the town centre in a different way, rather than being deterred from visiting the town centre,” says the report.

Commenting on the findings, Clr Peter McBride and Clr Naheed Mather, the cabinet members responsible, say they agree the “operation and trading picture of the town centre is a complex one” and that the “evidence does not seem to offer conclusive evidence that the installation of the bus gates has been the catalyst to a trading decline in the town centre.”

Unapproved vehicles that travel past the bus gates – cameras installed on poles – are given £60 fines.

More than 60 firms around Westgate have blamed them for a loss of trade – as much as 40% in some cases.

Four shops have gone out of business with two more apparently about to close.

The bus gates are active from 8am to 6pm around Westgate, Kirkgate, Market Street and Railway Street by St George’s Square.

On High Street, near Huddersfield Town Hall, they operate between 10am to 4pm.

Last December Kirklees Council confirmed it had made about £442,000 in penalties since the fines began in March.