Cycling campaigners say more guidance is needed to make Huddersfield town centre a bike-friendly place.

Their comments follow the introduction of a 100m-long cycle lane that has left locals bemused as it appears to direct cyclists in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Now Kirklees Cycling Campaign (KCC) claims that insiders with the Highways department at Kirklees Council, which permitted and paid for the cycle lane contraflow in Ramsden Street last year, are beginning to question whether it was money well spent.

The bright green lane, which begins at the junction of Corporation Street and Ramsden Street, close to Huddersfield Town Hall, runs uphill for less than 100 metres to the Albion Street junction. It then suddenly cuts off, leaving cyclists nowhere to go.

A report in the latest KCC newsletter says: “It seems that the council thought that the construction of 100 metres of contraflow cycle lane would encourage hundreds of cyclists to suddenly start using Huddersfield town centre.”

The KCC gave its backing to the cycle lane but said cyclists attempting to access the town centre from the Holme Valley or Queen Street South had to do so via a tricky route – severed by the Ring Road – that involved using a series of pedestrian crossings into Alfred Street or the Queensgate Car Park subway, carrying their bike up the steps.

“Many cyclists do not know of the existence of these two options, but even those that do are not enthusiastic as they hardly encourage simple straightforward cycling.”

The KCC has now called for the car park route under the A62 Castlegate/Southgate/Queensgate Ring Road to be made more cycle friendly, providing easier access to the Civic Centre/Leisure Centre area of the town centre.

However it conceded that even with improvements there still requires what it describes as “a comprehensive network of routes” to encourage people to see the advantage of using a bike in the town centre. Funding restraints make the prospect unlikely.

The introduction of the cycle lane came three months after bus gates were announced in town, which have been widely criticised by motorists and taxi drivers. They mean large parts of the town centre are no longer accessible to car or van drivers.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said the contraflow enables cyclists to travel from the market area to Huddersfield Leisure Centre. Traffic from Albion Street can see cyclists clearly, and give way to them.