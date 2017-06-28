Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of shoppers and staff were evacuated from Home Bargains at Leeds Road Retail Park today.

People were ordered out of the shop at about 4.10pm after reports a suspicious package had been found.

Police attended but have declared it a false alarm.

One of the shoppers caught up in the drama said Home Bargains staff gathered in nearby B&Q while just three police officers attended.

Pictures sent in by a witness show only one patrol car was sent to the scene.

It appears to show officers looking in a silver bin close to the entrance of the store, just off Leeds Road at Bradley Mills.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she was shocked that B&Q was not also evacuated at the same time.

She said staff continued to serve customers while Home Bargains employees gathered near the exit, waiting for the all clear.

She claimed B&Q staff only began to consider leaving the premises several minutes later.

“Nobody seemed to be taking it seriously,” she said.

A B&Q spokesperson commented: “Our B&Q Huddersfield store was evacuated today as a precaution.

"The evacuation was carried out silently so as not to raise alarm and was completed quickly and effectively.

"Staff worked closely with local police and the store reopened to customers shortly afterwards.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, said: “Police were called to reports of a suspicious package outside a shop on a retail park on Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

“Officers attended and the item was examined and it was declared safe.”

The Examiner is awaiting a response from Home Bargains on what caused the scare.