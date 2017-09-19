An ITV show for terrible singers is looking for contestants who enjoy singing but can't hold a tune in a bucket.
Change Your Tune challenges five dreadful singers to unearth their inner falsetto or master the perfect vibrato as they perform in front of a live studio audience.
Contestants will display how bad their singing is, then a screen will drop, and, what’s been weeks of training for our contestant, will be revealed in a matter of moments for the viewers.
As the screen rises, the contestant ‘reappears’ and gives their once-in-a-life time performance as they sing to try and win the show.
The studio audience will score each performance and the level of improvement ultimately deciding who has ‘Changed Their Tune’ the most. Each week the winning contestant will walk away with a cash prize.
The will be hosted by Irish TV star.
Baz Ashmawy said: “I'm so excited to be looking for, not the very best singers in the country, but the very worst. This is a completely unique take on the singing show genre - it's a feel good and celebratory show that'll have everyone at home cheering on their favourite; it's going to be great fun and I honestly, can't wait to get started.”
For more information email viewerservices@itv.com.