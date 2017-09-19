Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ITV show for terrible singers is looking for contestants who enjoy singing but can't hold a tune in a bucket.

Change Your Tune challenges five dreadful singers to unearth their inner falsetto or master the perfect vibrato as they perform in front of a live studio audience.

Contestants will display how bad their singing is, then a screen will drop, and, what’s been weeks of training for our contestant, will be revealed in a matter of moments for the viewers.

As the screen rises, the contestant ‘reappears’ and gives their once-in-a-life time performance as they sing to try and win the show.

(Image: TV Grab)

The studio audience will score each performance and the level of improvement ultimately deciding who has ‘Changed Their Tune’ the most. Each week the winning contestant will walk away with a cash prize.

The will be hosted by Irish TV star.

Baz Ashmawy said: “I'm so excited to be looking for, not the very best singers in the country, but the very worst. This is a completely unique take on the singing show genre - it's a feel good and celebratory show that'll have everyone at home cheering on their favourite; it's going to be great fun and I honestly, can't wait to get started.”

For more information email viewerservices@itv.com.