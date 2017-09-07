Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man faces a life sentence in prison after he was convicted of murdering his partner in Huddersfield by stabbing her more than 20 times.

Mark Minott, 41, had previously admitted the manslaughter of Beverley Robinson Hudson claiming mental illness caused or contributed to his loss of self-control, but a jury at Leeds Crown Court unanimously rejected that and found him guilty of her murder.

Members of Beverley’s family cheered the verdict and cried and hugged each other as they left court after sentence was adjourned to next week. One commented “now she can rest in peace.”

The jury heard the attack happened in the early hours of February 23 after Minott had been drinking and taking drugs at the home they were sharing in Greenlea Court, Dalton.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

He wounded Beverley in the neck, chest and abdomen as well as her arms, hands and back using a second knife after the first one broke. She died from internal injuries two days later in hospital.

Jamaican born Minott had also admitted wounding her daughter Nateesha Hudson with intent. She was stabbed in the hand and stomach and spent five days in hospital.

Judge Guy Kearl QC thanked the jurors for their verdict and said anybody listening to the evidence during the trial, including evidence from two psychiatrists, would understand the difficult decision they had to reach.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

He said he wanted time for reflection on the case before passing sentence on Minott and adjourned the hearing until next Friday, September 15.

Remanding Minott in custody he told him: “You have been convicted of the offence of murder, there is only one sentence I may pass upon you but I have, in addition to passing that sentence which is life imprisonment, to impose a minimum tariff of the amount of time you must serve in custody before you can be considered for Parole.”

He said he wanted to consider in particular the psychiatric evidence he had heard about Minott.

During the trial the jury heard Minott moved to the UK from Jamaica marrying a woman in Manchester who was more than 20 years older than him. That relationship ended last year and he then met Beverley through a dating site.

In the early hours of February 23 Nateesha Hudson, 25, said she heard her mother screaming and went down to see her fleeing her bedroom with Minott following. She was wearing a white dressing gown which already had blood on it.

Nateesha said she watched in shock as Minott then stabbed her mother in the hallway. When she screamed at him to stop he turned on her. After getting a second knife from the kitchen he continued the attack in the dining room until they finally managed to escape to a neighbour’s home. By then her mother could no longer stand, she was rushed to hospital but died two days later from her horrific injuries.