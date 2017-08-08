Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opinions are being sought on major development plans for Calderdale.

The authority’s Local Plan – the planning blueprint for the next 15 years – is being put out to consultation.

Among its more controversial ideas is to pave over 25 hectares of land at Clifton to create an Enterprise Zone, with 60 hectares of land earmarked for new employment space borough-wide.

Calderdale says the Clifton site near Brighouse will become a “regionally significant business park” and the borough’s enterprise zones will create 6,000 new jobs over the next 15 years,

The wider local plan allocates land for housing, employment, infrastructure and open spaces in the borough for the next 15 years.

An eight week public consultation runs until Friday September 29 to give residents, businesses and landowners the chance to comment.

Clr Daniel Sutherland, Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, said: “Eighteen months ago the council set out all the areas that had been identified as possible development sites; having listened to local people, and also on technical assessments, over half have now been ruled out.

“However, there are still choices to be made and the Local Plan provides an opportunity to create a new, shared vision for Calderdale that will help us to balance sustainable housing and economic growth with our responsibility to protect our environment and our green spaces.”

The government sets out the rules for estimating new housing requirements, and the latest figures indicate that Calderdale will need over 17,000 new houses by 2032.

Among them could be more than 3,000 new homes on the southern and north eastern sides of Brighouse to create ‘garden suburbs’ which would include schools and parkland.

At Rastrick there could be new homes behind the new fire station, plus a large area behind the Sun Inn is listed as suitable for “mixed use” – both residential or employment.

Two large sites have been earmarked for housing in Elland, including around the current business park.

There are also highway plans which include the potential for a new M62 junction 24a being delivered through the West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund. The Examiner has previously revealed it could be created in the Bradley Bar area.

Comments on the draft plan can be submitted via the Council’s website www.calderdale.gov.uk/localplan and information will be available in the borough’s libraries and Customer First offices.