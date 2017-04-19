The video will start in 8 Cancel

Explosions were heard when a huge fire broke out at an industrial premises in Clayton West.

Firefighters were called to Phoenix Textiles on Spring Grove at around 8.30pm tonight (Wednesday) after two HGVs caught fire and then exploded sending plumes of black acrid smoke into the night's sky.

Local resident Jonny Martin, who lives near the scene in Clayton West, captured video of the incident.

He said: "There was a monumental explosion which obviously brought a lot of people out to see what was going on.

"There were at least three fire engines, several police cars and at least one ambulance."

Firefighters from Huddersfield, Wakefield and Skelmanthorpe are at the scene and residents have been told to remain indoors.

West Yorkshire Fire Service confirmed the fire is further fueled by highly flammable yarn inside the HGVs and the blasts thought to be caused by the vehicles tyres.

At least one ambulance has been reported at the scene but no details of casualties have been reported at this stage.