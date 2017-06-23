Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Farnley Tyas Estate – once the focus of controversial plans to create a country park – is up for sale with a £15m price tag.

The family-owned estate, which covers more than 1,300 acres comprising farmland, ancient woodland, residential and commercial properties, is being marketed by the Harrogate office of property agent Strutt & Parker.

Will Parry, a director at Strutt & Parker, said the estate had only been on the market a few days but had already attracted “significant interest.” The agency will be hosting viewings next week and expects it to attract national and international attention.

Estate director Paul Sykes announced in April that the estate , which centres on the village of Farnley Tyas and includes areas of green belt, was being put up for sale but was unable at that stage to put a value on the estate.

The decision comes after Kirklees Council’s rejected a £150m plan from the estate owners to create a country park featuring walking and riding tracks, cycling paths, parking, camping and outdoor adventure facilities. The scheme also called for new housing to help fund the venture.

The owners said they needed to find a new way to make the land viable as the income from agriculture dwindled. It was thought the country park – which would have had a visitor centre base near Woodsome Hall Golf Course – could have created 400 jobs and boosted Kirklees’ tourism income by millions. However, the proposals met widespread opposition.

Strutt & Parker’s sales literature describes Farnley Tyas Estate as “a remarkable mixed estate on the urban fringe.”

It said: “The sale of The Farnley Tyas Estate presents an increasingly rare opportunity to acquire a truly mixed estate; with an existing income stream from land and property and future development opportunities.

“The combination of in-hand farmland, short term agreements on over 658 acres of land, together with in-hand woodland and assured shorthold tenancies will appeal to an investor looking for annual revenue. Longer-term tenancies and development angles further add to the appeal for a new owner.”

Strutt & Parker said the estate, which includes 18 residential properties and a number of listed buildings, was being offered for sale in its entirety. It said the estate generated income of about £350,000 a year.

Mr Parry said it was “very rare” for an estate such as this to come to market.

“Traditionally, estates come up with a large manor house surrounded by farmland and a few cottages,” he said. “Farnley offers a mix of residential, farming in-hand – farmland you can farm yourself – farms let on long-term secured tenancies, a few commercial units and woodland all in one place.

“It has a very good existing income stream. An investor can derive an income from day one.”

The estate dates back to the 11th century when Farnley Tyas village was mentioned in Domesday Book and can trace its ancient woodland to the time of Henry VIII. It was bought by the Sykes family from the Earl of Dartmouth in 1968.