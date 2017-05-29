The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of Huddersfield Town fans are expected to take to the streets on Tuesday night to welcome home their history-making team.

The club has confirmed that a parade will take place with a bus leaving John Smiths stadium at about 5:45pm.

It will then head up Leeds Road to Northumberland Street and arrive at St George’s Square for approximately 6:20pm.

There will be a stage set up near the fountain in St George’s Square for the celebrations to really kick-off.

The parade will celebrate the club’s incredible achievement of reaching the Premier League for the first time in their history.

And thousands of the 37,000 fans who made the trip to Wembley are expected to take to the streets to honour David Wagner and his team.

More than eighty coaches set off from the stadium at 7am with thousands more making the trip south by train and car.

And they turned Huddersfield into a ghost town - with the streets silent as the match kicked off at 3pm.

Two and a half hours later the fans at Wembley - and in the pubs across the town - were celebrating in style as the winning penalty hit the back of the net.

The Examiner was with the fans all the way joining them on Stotts coaches and on the Retro Rail tours train.

Lifelong Town fan Graham Maxwell, 55, said: “I never dreamt this would happen in my lifetime. Unbelievable.”

Fan @Macauley tweeted: “Still can’t believe Huddersfield are in the premier league, 5 years ago I was sat watching Town vs Charlton in league one at the Valley.”

Mike Allen tweeted: “A Yorkshire club in the Premier League!! Well done Huddersfield Town!!!”

David Conn said: “Great achievement for Huddersfield Town; come up from League One as recently as 2012; great heritage, loyal supporters; good owner too.”