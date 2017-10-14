Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The remains found in a burning car at the side of a Calderdale road belonged to a man, police have confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Blue Ball Road in Ripponden at 11.15am on Thursday morning.

The fire damaged car contained the body of an adult male, police have now said.

Local roads were closed while the body and the vehicle were recovered.

A post mortem examination is due to be conducted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that inquiries are still ongoing to establish what happened.