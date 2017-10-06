The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancy having a ‘selfie’ with Postman Pat, assorted Minions, Superman or Humpty Dumpty then Lindley is the place to be.

All these characters and more can be found during Lindley Scarecrow Festival which started today (Friday) and continues on Saturday until 4pm.

Nicola Lee, owner of the Children’s Bookshop on Lidget Street, said the festival was creating a buzz in Lindley.

“Both churches and both schools have got behind it,” she said.

“The shops and businesses have created scarecrows and people have been having selfies with the scarecrows.”

She said it was only the first time Lindley had organised a scarecrow festival.

“It’s creating a real buzz. People are having their photos taken with the various characters including Postman Pat outside the Post Office and Humpty Dumpty.

“When the schools finished today there was a real buzz as the children came out and saw the scarecrows.”

For £1 you can pick up a programme and take part in a quiz which is based on letters of the alphabet which can be found in shop windows.

Once they are all collected the letters can be made into a well known phrase.

The scarecrows can be found at St Stephen’s Parish Church and Lindley Methodist Church as well as outside various shops.