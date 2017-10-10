Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of doctors have warned health chiefs that they still do not support the plan to strip Huddersfield of its hospital.

The Kirklees Local Medical Committee (LMC), a powerful professional body representing more than 200 GPs across the borough, will tell Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (GHCCG) that its plan to radically reduce hospital care in Huddersfield is “irrational” and could threaten patient safety.

A year ago the LMC threatened to use its powers to remove CCG chiefs from their roles.

It dropped its proposed vote of no confidence after receiving assurances its concerns would be listened to.

But ahead of a crunch decision by the GP members of the CCG this week, the LMC has again urged them to think again.

At a GHCCG governing body meeting on Wednesday, the CCG’s seven GPs, including clinical leader Dr Steve Ollerton, nurse advisor, secondary care advisor, and six non-clinical members, will be asked to vote for or against the hugely controversial plan to get rid of the main infirmary building and move almost all care to Halifax.

CCG chiefs have already shown their cards, revealing in an official briefing document that they recommend a ‘yes’ vote, which would see the CCG officially endorse the plan to NHS England.

The LMC has confirmed it has lobbied the seven GPs and urged them to consider the power of their votes.

In a letter to each GP, it piles on the pressure, saying: “Your support will centralise the majority of local clinical services to Calderdale and sanction the closure of the Accident and Emergency department for the people of Huddersfield, downgrading their service to a 64 bedded planned care unit.

“Primary care in Huddersfield is poorly placed to pick up any demand created by closing Huddersfield’s A&E department as a consequence of chronic underfunding.

“Greater Huddersfield CCG has one of the lowest levels of spend per patient for primary care services in the country.

“The obvious conclusion is that it is irrational to propose (this plan) when we have an underfunded primary care and a failing community services provider.”

The letter goes on: “The views of people in Huddersfield are reflected by the view of the majority of your GP colleagues, who are also opposed to these proposals, with many particularly concerned for patient safety in a large town that supports a thriving and developing university.

“It may also be worth taking into account the view of the Joint Health Scrutiny Committee and the views of local MPs from all political parties, none of whom support the proposal.

“The significant impact of this decision on the local health and social care system in both the short, medium and long term should not be underestimated.

“Please consider the power of your vote and that an independent review and referral to the Secretary of State may be the right outcome for the people of Huddersfield.”

At the Joint Health Scrutiny Committee, the council meeting last July where the HRI plan was referred to the Secretary of State, councillors were told the LMC had continued to be snubbed by GHCCG.

It said hundreds of GPs in Kirklees had been excluded from having their say on the specifics of the hospital plan or giving their views on alternative solutions.

And it warned that the Kirklees health system was unable to cope with the expected increase in patients if the hospital moved to Calderdale, with GP surgeries at threat of having to close their lists to remain safe.

The LMC said the idea that a 64 bed “planned care” centre was to be the only replacement for HRI “beggars’ belief” and it cast doubt on whether the urgent care centre, the replacement for A&E, would have the capacity to cope with demand.

The LMC has also warned that struggling community health care provider, Locala, would be unable to cope with a deluge of new patients.