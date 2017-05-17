Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was the next best thing to being there.

Hundreds of Town fans gathered at the club’s Canalside training ground to watch the crunch play-off match on the big screen.

And they were rewarded for a long nervous night with a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory.

Wagner’s men are now off to Wembley where they face Reading on Bank Holiday Monday.

Town scraped through thanks to on loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward, who saved the final penalty from Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri.

Celebrity fan, Sir Patrick Stewart, tweeted: "We're going to WEMBLEY", while Town owner Dean Hoyle joined the players on the pitch to celebrate.

As the centre forward’s shot was blocked, dozens of fans threw their drinks in the air and jumped for joy.

A stadium like atmosphere was created for much of the match as 1,000 excited Terriers fans crammed into Canalside to take advantage of the free event put on by the club.

And those that saw out the full game were in a party mood as the result went their way.

Chants rang round the outdoor area sectioned off to watch the game as supporters got into the spirit of what was the club’s biggest game since the 2012 penalty shoot out play-off victory over Sheffield United that promoted them to the Championship.

Prior to kick off more than 100 squeezed into a function room to listen to Town legend Peter Jackson give a talk on how he saw the game going.

But most took the chance to get themselves a pint and some food and enjoy the match on one of the many screens around the complex.

And at full time there were rapturous scenes as the club celebrated making it to Wembley for the first time since their nerve wracking extra-time victory over the Blades.