Hundreds of cheering people may have flocked to Beaumont Park today to snatch a glimpse of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn but there was one very conspicuous absentee – Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman.
It’s no secret that the two men are poles apart politically. Mr Sheerman, 76, who backed a motion of no confidence in the Labour leader last year, said he was campaigning in his own constituency while Mr Corbyn was in the neighbouring Colne Valley constituency.
Mr Sheerman backed Labour leadership challenger and centrist Owen Smith last year over the significantly more left-wing Mr Corbyn.
A tight-lipped Mr Sheerman said of Mr Corbyn’s visit: “He was not in my constituency. I have been campaigning all day and my job is to carry on campaigning. I’m delighted that it has been a well-attended event.”
Mr Sheerman, originally from Middlesex, entered Parliament as long ago as 1979 – the same year a certain Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister.
Back in June 2016 Mr Sheerman refused to rule himself out from standing as a ‘stalking horse’ in a leadership battle to oust Mr Corbyn. And one of his daughters works for ultra-Blairite David Miliband.