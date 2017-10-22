Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people queued in Storm Brian to get a glimpse inside Lindley’s clock tower.

Members of the public were given a rare chance to visit the 83ft tall landmark on Saturday.

The Grade II* listed tower was commissioned in 1901 by James Nield Sykes and designed in the Art Nouveau style by his nephew, the famous Manchester-based architect and artist, Edgar Wood. It was built the following year.

The clock’s original mechanism was replaced by the mechanism from the former Huddersfield Market Hall clock in 1970, with new electric chimes being switched on.

Clr Cahal Burke, chair of the Lindley Community Group, said: “The clock tower was a huge success and really popular. There were large queues from the beginning and we had to turn people away.

“There were more than 300 hundred people - all there just to get a glimpse inside the clock tower.

“It was great to see so many turn up and a shame to have to turn people away, but we are going to arrange more events in the future.

“Despite the weather, Lindley was the place to be.”

The event coincided with Lindley Library open day, organised by the community group, and the suburb’s Apple Day.

Apple Day and its origins go back to 1990 when an event was held in Covent Garden, London, designed to celebrate the variety and richness of a particular area.

The idea caught on and now hundreds of such events take place every year on October 21 when apples are linked to their place of origin.

Lindley’s event took place next to Lindley Tap Bar and Grill on Lidget Street. As usual, volunteers pressed apples, gave out juice and led ‘apple-themed’ activities including apple bobbing, an apple hunt and an apple pie competition.