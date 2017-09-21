Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of excited students queued outside the Kingsgate Shopping Centre for a Lock In – with a difference.

Instead of old-fashioned pub lock-ins they were there for freebies, deals, discounts and fun. And whether you were a fresher or worldly-wise third year, there was something for everyone to gorge on with discounts ranging from 20% off at some of the stores.

One of the first through the doors was Lauren Pealin, a 19-year-old from Manchester in her second year of studying English Language and Linguistics at the University of Huddersfield .

Accompanying her was her flat-mate, Tommy Collier, a 22-year-old Logistics and Supply Chain management student.

Lauren said: “This is my first time and I’m looking at clothes even though I don’t have any money.”

Tommy said: “My mates haven’t come along as they’re still hungover – I was the only one who didn’t go out last night. I’m hoping to buy a new bag as my old one has broken.”

Brionie Griffiths was astonishingly well prepared saying she was already looking for Christmas bargains while her friend Oliwa Baca, a Huddersfield New College student from Poland said: “I’m going to do some shopping.”

The Student Lock-In student shopping event is run by the Cardiff-based student marketing company Total Students, and last for three hours.

Kingsgate centre manager, Jonathan Hardy, said: “It’s become a regular date on the calendar and seems to be quite popular.

“When times are tough it’s nice to have a bit of discount if you can get it and students expect it now which is understandable.

“We were one of the first shopping centres to do it and it’s grown in popularity and nearly all shopping centres do it which means you have to compete.

“Bradford have picked the same date as us though we don’t appear to have lost any trade to them. We will have had 1,500 to 2,000 students through our doors this evening which is about what we did last year.”