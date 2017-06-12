Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people celebrated the Queen’s 91st birthday in Huddersfield on Saturday.

Seven weeks after the Queen privately marked her own birthday at Newbury Racecourse in Berkshire, a street party was held in front of Huddersfield Railway Station.

St George’s Square was decorated with flapping bunting, balloons, union flag tablecloths while visitors donned party hats and waved streamers.

The free event was hosted by Huddersfield Christian Fellowship.

Marcus Woolcock, who works for the church, said: “It went really well considering the weather forecast although it didn’t rain the whole time we were in town.

“There were probably between 200-300 people, though it’s hard to say as most people were passing through, stopping briefly for some free cake or to listen to the band.”

Arranged in honour of the longest-reigning monarch, the British-themed community party had an afternoon tea, which included hot tea and coffee, fruit juice, cake and pizza.

There was a ‘times gone by’ atmosphere with games including tug-o’-war, hoopla, an egg and spoon race and buzz wire.

Children were also treated to a bouncy castle, face painting, balloon animals and giant bubbles.

There was also live music from the Huddersfield Christian Fellowship singers and band.