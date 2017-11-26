Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people turned out for Slaithwaite Christmas lights switch on.

The lights came at the end of a fun-packed day in the village that featured arts, crafts and live music.

Globe Arts Studio in Slaithwaite staged a handmade arts and craft fair featuring more than 30 artists.

Live music in Slaithwaite Civic Hall featured Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra.

Entertainment just before the lights switch-on featured the Slubbing Billys Morris Dancers, Benji Jones from Slaithwaite Guitar School and Slaithwaite Brass Band.

The lights were switched on by children’s characters Peppa and George Pig.

Organiser Richard Izzard from Slaithwaite Community Association said: “About 300 people attended the switch on with Santa giving out sweets and then it was all rounded off by fireworks. People went home happy.”