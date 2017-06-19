Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community picnic site has been torched just hours after an event in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Volunteers from Cliffe Woods Conservation Group at Clayton West have suffered arson attacks for more than a year.

Police stepped up patrols after a spate of attacks last June but the vandals were never caught and another attack occurred last January.

The latest incident in the early hours of Sunday has left a bitter taste in the mouth, causing £1,600 of damage a few hours after almost 200 people gathered for a Great Get Together event – a nationwide effort to enhance community spirit organised by Mrs Cox’s widower, Brendan Cox.

Volunteer, Claire Westwood, said they were devastated to be targeted for the fourth time in a little over a year: “The site was intact when we all left at 10.30pm on Saturday.

“After an exceptionally enjoyable community picnic, we are devastated.

“The community enjoyed a superb Jo Cox tribute picnic within the Secret Garden in Cliffe Woods.

“The area had been trimmed up and approaching 200 people had attended throughout the afternoon and evening.

“Because we had had such a fantastic time earlier that day, it’s really hit us hard this time.”

Claire said witnesses had reported seeing a group departing Cliffe Street around 4am on Sunday.

She added: “Someone’s sibling, partner or offspring would have arrived home tired, and smelling of smoke or worse.

“Any information helping to resolve this issue for good would be much appreciated.”

The mindless damage and arson began last spring with picnic tables being burned down and bottles being smashed.

Evidence of solvent abuse was found and locals said they had seen a group of youths at the scene.

The latest attack has seen approximately £1,000 of recently installed fencing and a £600 picnic table burnt to the ground.

Anyone who wants to make a report to the police should call 101 and quote crime reference number 13170277244.