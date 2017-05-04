Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

three elderly people were thrown to the floor as robbers struck in a series of raids on vulnerable Batley residents which may be linked.

The first of the incidents occurred at 10.40am on Monday in Carlinghow when three men forced entry to an address and pushed an 89-year-old woman to the floor.

One of the suspects searched the house, while the two other men stayed with the victim.

They fled in a blue Citroen Picasso with a small quantity of cash and several items of jewellery.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further enquiries.

The second incident happened at 12.30pm on Wednesday in the Hyrstlands Park area of Batley when four men forced their way in to a property through the back door and knocked the victim, an 84-year-old woman, to the floor.

Two of the suspects stayed with her downstairs, while the other two searched the upstairs of the property. They left with some cash.

The third incident occurred at 9.40pm in Soothill on Wednesday when three men forced entry to the property through a back window.

The victim, a man aged 80, was pushed to the floor and two of the men began to search the property, while the third stayed with the victim.

The suspects left with a large quantity of cash in a light-coloured van parked outside the front of the property.

Det Insp Mark Colman, of Kirklees CID, said: “These are extremely distressing incidents for each of the three victims involved and we would urge any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to, to come forward with any information.

“At the minute, we are treating the burglaries as three separate incidents, but haven’t ruled out the possibility they may be linked.

“Our officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry and our patrols have been stepped up in the area.

“We would also urge members of the public to remain vigilant. We believe the suspects may have been in the area in the days before the burglaries happened and may have approached the victims previously, posing as tradesmen.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously in your area or see anyone in your street that you don’t recognise, please contact police.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170194907. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.