A Samaritan rushed to help a man who had been beaten with a bottle in a nasty attack outside a nightclub.

Officers are searching for the kind stranger who helped the victim and his friend after he was struck over the head with the bottle in Halifax town centre.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, got into a dispute with two men and a woman outside the Acapulco club on Silver Street. He was treated in hospital for serious head injuries and has since been discharged.

Police have just released details of the attack, which happened on Sunday, September 10. Officers want to trace the man who helped and took the victim and his friend home.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any information.

The victim was wearing a distinctive green puffa jacket and his friend was wearing a navy ‘stadium’ jacket with a white logo on the left lapel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170422674. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.