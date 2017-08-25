Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ice cream van driver who fled after crashing 50ft down a steep bank has not yet been traced.

Police were called and a huge search and rescue operation was sparked after the van crashed off the A672 Oldham Road near Rishworth Moor on Saturday evening.

Despite smashing into and uprooting a wooden electricity pylon after careering down a ravine, the driver was not at the scene when emergency services arrived.

A huge search and rescue operation was scrambled, involving more than 50 people including the police helicopter, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT), a specialist Hazardous Area Rescue Team of medics and four fire crews.

The CVSRT confirmed 19 members had been involved in searching the isolated moorland until 2am.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they are yet to find the driver and inquiries are ongoing.

The incident left the major route into Calderdale closed for much of Sunday.