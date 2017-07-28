Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you recognise this man from his efit? Police want to trace him following a suspicious incident near the canal at Thornton Lodge.

It happened when a 26-year-old woman was grabbed by the arm as she walked down Stoney Battery Road near the canal, just off Manchester Road, at 4.15pm on Saturday.

The victim was on the path when he approached and grabbed her and a brief struggle ensued. The man then ran off in the direction of the canal.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his 20s, approximately 5ft 8in tall and of muscular build. He had short black hair, was clean shaven and had bruising round his right eye. He wore a shiny navy tracksuit with white stripes on the arms and legs and bright pink trainers.

PC Paul Jackson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “This was clearly a distressing incident and officers have increased their patrols in the area to reassure the community.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170336436.