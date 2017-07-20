The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are hunting a masked man who is still at large after a stabbing in Newsome.

The attacker, who was wearing a balaclava, fled a house in Manor Street after another man was stabbed in the stomach on Wednesday.

The victim, who police believe was ‘targeted’. was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

An eyewitness working in the area told the Examiner yesterday that he seen the victim slumped against a bin before a hooded man fled along Manor Street.

Emergency services were called at 12.35pm to reports of a male having been stabbed.

The suspect is white, male, six feet tall, stocky build, wearing dark clothing and a dark balaclava.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson of Kirklees CID said: “We believe this was a targeted attack.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are very rare and it is fortunate that the victim did not receive a more serious injury.

“We are clearly very keen to trace the man responsible and believe the suspect may have been seen running away from the scene by passersby.”

Anyone who seen the suspect in the area or has any information about the incident should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170330451.