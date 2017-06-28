Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you seen missing teenager Chloe Stanislaus?

Concerns are growing over the teenager’s welfare after she was last seen earlier this week.

The 16-year-old, from Westborough in Dewsbury, hasn’t been seen since Sunday and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is described as mixed race female, 5ft 7”, medium build, curly shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a pink bomber jacket.

Chloe has links to Huddersfield, as well as the Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield areas.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Chloe who has been reported missing.

“Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police as soon as possible via 101 quoting log number 2162 of 25 June.”