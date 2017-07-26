Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men in a ‘people carrier’ attacked a van driver in a suspected robbery attempt.

Police said the blue people carrier and a white van had been involved in a minor collision before the attack at about 7pm on July 10 on Savile Road, Dewsbury.

The people carrier stopped on Savile Road, just before the first mini roundabout that leads to Station Road and Thornhill Road, blocking in a white van.

Three men got out of the people carrier, opened the white van’s door and assaulted the driver.

All then made off after hearing a siren, leaving the man with superficial injuries to his body.

The three suspects were described as two Asian men and a white man who had short ginger hair. All three were in their late 20s to early 30s.

PC Andy Walden, of Kirklees Police, said: “We are investigating this reported attempted robbery and are conducting enquiries to determine the potential motive for this incident.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident itself or the prior collision between the white van and the blue people carrier.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact myself, PC1108 Andy Walden on 101 referencing crime number 13170315698.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.