Council taxpayers are still in the dark over the cost of clearing up the former Hunter’s tip site at Lockwood.

School teacher Tina Newsome expected a straight answer to a simple question when she submitted a Freedom of Information request to Kirklees Council.

She asked: ‘How much did the recent clean-up of the waste site in Lockwood actually cost?’

But the council responded by saying: “The council does not yet know the full cost but believe it will be within the parameters expected by Cabinet.”

The Examiner has previously reported that council chiefs had refused to say how much it could cost to clear the abandoned tip site.

Councillors are understood to have allocated an amount of money in a private session at a Cabinet meeting in September.

The council has previously refused requests by the Examiner to reveal how much they set aside.

Tina, of Meltham, said: “How can they say they don’t have the information? It’s a lack of transparency as I think the council tax paying public has a right to know.”

She also asked how much of the clean-up costs were paid by the former operator of the site, Sam Hunter.

The council replied: “The council does not hold this information; it is in the process of recovering costs.”