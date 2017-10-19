Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A husband who threatened his estranged wife by saying he would “throw oil everywhere” and damage windows at her home has avoided jail.

Ibrar Mehrban, 29, of Chapel Fold, Staincliffe, Batley, pleaded guilty to two charges of threatening to damage property and breach of a restraining order at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He gave evidence via a live link from a prison where he had been on remand for nearly five weeks.

The Examiner has decided not to name the woman who suffered the harassment and abuse following the breakdown of her marriage which lasted seven years.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said the defendant entered her home in Dewsbury in the early hours of August 19 when his former partner was at home with her cousin with a number of young children.

Mrs Jones said: “They were woken by the sound of someone coming through the living room window. The next thing she knew he was plucking his eyebrows at the bedroom mirror.

“She said she would call the police and a short conversation took place between them in Punjabi.

“He told her not to say anything to the police.”

Mrs Jones said the couple’s community was getting involved with the divorce but the complainant told members of the Sharia Law Court who contacted her regarding a possible reconciliation that that was not what she wanted to do.

Regarding the second allegation of threatening to damage property on September 10, the defendant’s solicitor, Ian Whiteley, said: “He lost his temper. He said things he should not have said.”

And pleading for his release, Mr Whiteley said he had a rare job opportunity waiting for him thanks to his brother-in-law and told the bench: “He wants to put it behind him. It’s the first time anyone has given him the chance for employment.

“He says: ‘I want to take my punishment and get out’. If you send him to prison he will be out in a couple of weeks. You can’t simply lock him up and throw the key away. He has to come out sometime.”

The bench agreed with him and imposed a prison sentence of 10 weeks suspended for 18 months. In addition he must complete 10 days of a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and spend 33 days on a programme for Building Better Relationships.

Costs of £200 were also imposed at a rate of £10 per week.