A hustings of Colne Valley General Election candidates is taking place.

Marsden Mechanics will host the hustings on June 5 at 7.30pm.

It will be three days before this year’s election and Colne Valley constituents will have the opportunity to question and listen to candidates.

After the success of the Mechanics’ last General Election event in 2015 – which saw the hall packed to capacity – this will follow a similar Question Time format with Tom Lonsdale as chair.

Three party candidates have confirmed attendance with more expected once all candidacies have been declared after the close of nominations on Thursday. Current attendees are: Cahal Burke (Lib Dem), Jason McCartney (Conservative) and Thelma Walker (Labour).

Entrance to the event on June 5 is free, with a retiring collection for the building’s improvement works.