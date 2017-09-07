Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Lowerhouses mum says she faces an impossible task trying to get her children to school after moving house.

Melanie Milloy, 34, and her family, moved from Rawthorpe to Lowerhouses the day before schools broke up for the summer holidays.

She applied for places for daughter Grace, 10, and son Reuben, seven, who had been attending Rawthorpe Junior School, at Hillside Primary School in Newsome, from the start of the new term.

But only Grace was accepted, meaning that Reuben must continue attending at Rawthorpe. While there was a place available at Hillside in Grace’s year group, there was no place available for Reuben as his year group was full.

In addition, Melanie’s youngest son, Harrison, who is two-and-a-half and has severe autism, is due to start attending a day nursery in Lowerhouses in the next few weeks.

Melanie, who does not drive, said: “There is no way I can get from the nursery at Lowerhouses to Hillside and then to Rawthorpe all within 15 minutes to make sure they are at school on time.”

She said there were no direct buses from Lowerhouses to Newsome and that she could not afford taxi fares as she is in receipt of benefits. Taking Grace to school involves a 30-minute walk. Taking Reuben to school by bus after that would mean him not getting to school for at least another hour, said Melanie.

“I cannot split myself into three, but if I don’t get Reuben to school I am going to be fined. I don’t know how they expect me to get to three places in the space of 15 minutes.”

She said she could not arrange for someone else to help. “All my family and most of my friends work. If not, they don’t drive,” she said.

“I have rung Citizens’ Advice and they suggested asking Rawthorpe Junior School if they could arrange transport. The school said no. They are keeping him on the register until he can get a place that is more local.”

Melanie, who has contacted Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, has appealed against the decision, but said it would be at least eight weeks before her appeal could be heard. She has also applied for two places at Newsome Junior School for Grace and Reuben, but has yet to hear if she has been successful.

A Kirklees Council Spokesperson said: “Ms Milloy recently submitted applications for her children to change schools due to a recent house move.

“We have been able to offer her daughter a place at one of her requested schools, but the year group for her son at the same school is currently full. Her son has been put on the waiting list for a place at this school and Ms Milloy has also lodged an admission appeal which will be scheduled shortly and in line with the School Admission Appeals Code.

“We are continuing to work with Ms Milloy to find a suitable school place for both her children as soon as possible.”