A man has been jailed for 12 months for assaulting another customer in a Dewsbury pub.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kyle Wharton, did not know Dean Stead but claimed afterwards he did not like the way the victim had been looking at him.

Andrew Horton prosecuting said Mr Stead was sitting on a sofa in the Black Bull when the incident began around 2am on December 30 last year.

“For some reason the defendant took a dislike to the complainant although they had never spoken.”

He said the first Mr Stead knew was when he was suddenly punched in the face “without warning, completely unprovoked and without any argument.”

That blow caught his nose and damaged his eye socket and he immediately realised he was bleeding.

Mr Horton said the complainant believed the blow broke his nose although he did not seek treatment for that. He also had some teeth chipped. He went to the toilets to clean himself up.

While he was away a friend of Mr Stead confronted Wharton about what had happened and was told; “I didn’t like the way he looked at me.”

When the complainant returned he and his friend were going to leave but the doorman said it was not their fault and they did not need to go, they were about to return to their seats when there was a second confrontation with Wharton.

Mr Horton said Wharton denied any second incident but at a previous hearing after evidence was heard a Recorder had ruled it had, and that had involved Wharton striking another blow while holding a bottle in his hand.

Mr Stead tried to move out of the way and the bottle caught him above the eyebrow causing a cut.

Kate Bissett representing Wharton said he had accepted responsibility for all the injuries just not how they had been caused.

He was considered a low risk of re-offending by the probation service and courses would address his behaviour when in drink and help him become a productive member of society.

Wharton, 22, of Heath Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury admitted assault.

Jailing him Judge Christopher Batty said: “The complainant had done nothing to you and you are obviously someone who when having a drink in a public house thinks it is all right to use your fists.”

He said even after the first blow Wharton was not prepared to leave it there. “This was public violence in drink in the early hours of the morning.”