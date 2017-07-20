Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man’s partner said she was left fearing for her safety after being assaulted by him twice.

The assaults happened at the Crosland Moor home Daniel Black shared with his partner over a two day period, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

During one incident at the Battye Avenue address on June 26, she blocked Black’s path as he tried to leave.

He caused bruising to her arm as he grabbed hold of it to move her out of the way.

As another row took place at the house on July 1, Black pushed his drunk partner away as she punched him in the chest.

This caused her to fall against a radiator and he accepted using excessive force on her.

The victim said in a personal impact statement read to the court: “I’m very shocked as he’s never done anything like this before and I feared for my safety.”

Bob Carr, mitigating, said that there had been no previous incidents of violence in the past although the couple’s relationship had been strained recently.

Black pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered the 43-year-old to pay £300 fine as well as £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.