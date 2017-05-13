Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family has launched a fundraising campaign to buy a specially-adapted kitchen for their disabled daughter.

Helen and Kevin Day hope to raise £25,000 to have their kitchen adapted so that daughter Jennifer, 26, has more independence.

Jennifer has cerebral palsy, scoliosis of the spine, circulation disorder Raynaud syndrome and also uses a wheelchair.

Mrs Day, 52, of Golcar, says that as she and her husband get older they want Jennifer to do more things herself rather than move to a care home.

“Jen’s hands are affected by the cerebral palsy. She can do quite a bit with her left hand, but not her right.”

Jennifer lives a full life, enjoying hydrotherapy, visiting friends, the theatre and shopping – but is unable to even make a cup of tea.

Proposed adaptations would include an adjustable sink, a fridge with accessible drawers and an instant boiling water tap as Jennifer cannot use a kettle.

Jennifer said: “I want to be able to do things for myself in the kitchen, like make a cup of tea and make a sandwich.”

On Saturday, June 3, 24 family and friends will tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks walk.

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise money.

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jen-day-3-peaks