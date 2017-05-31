Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Were you among the 39,000 Huddersfield Town fans at Wembley?

If so a high-res photo has been published by Sky Bet allowing Town fans to zoom around Wembley and find themselves in the crowd.

The photo taken during Monday’s Play-off Final allows people to scroll around the crowd and tag themselves on the picture.

You can also zoom in to all three tiers of Wembley and share the photo on social media too.

You can see the players on the pitch and spot famous faces in the crowd too, including Mirfield legend Sir Patrick Stewart.

There’s also a signed shirt up for grabs for people who tag themselves and share the photo.

More than 7,000 people have tagged themselves in the photo so far.

