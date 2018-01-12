The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s a secret garden that’s not so secret anymore.

Huddersfield-born artist Ian Berry is hoping to inspire youngsters to make a career in art with a stunning installation on show in New York.

Ian – known as Denimu – makes artwork out of denim and his latest Secret Garden is wowing audiences at the Children’s Museum of the Arts in Manhattan.

Ian, who grew up in Netherton, spent two months putting together the installation with the aim of giving youngsters from urban New York a country garden to explore.

“Children growing up in New York won’t have the kind of garden that I grew up with so I started thinking about urban gardens,” he said.

“When you walk down the street in New York you suddenly see gardens created in this little pocket of space.

“I gave the installation the working title Secret Garden and it stuck. What I am hoping is that it will inspire these children.

“When I was growing up I was told you can’t make a career out of art. I’ve proved you can and I feel a responsibility to give something back and show young people that if you put the effort in you can make a career.”

Ian is a former student at Newsome High School and Greenhead College.