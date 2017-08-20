Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge search and rescue operation was scrambled after an ice cream van crashed off the road in rural Calderdale.

The vehicle left the A672 Oldham Road road at Rishworth Moor at 7.45pm last night and plunged down a 50ft bank into an electricity pylon.

The force of the impact uprooted the wooden pylon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the driver was nowhere to be found.

The incident and subsequent search for the victim is thought to have involved more than 50 people including the police helicopter, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team (CVSRT), a specialist Hazardous Area Rescue Team of medics and four fire crews.

A search and rescue dog from Cave Rescue Organisation SARDA England also joined the team.

But despite the huge effort the outcome of the search is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for the CVSRT confirmed 19 members had been involved in searching the isolated moorland until 2am.

CVSRT said they could not say if the driver had been found or not as the matter was a police incident.

West Yorkshire Police has so far been unable to confirm the status of the operation.

Firefighters from Rastrick were involved in the incident, along with crews from Odsal and Cleckheaton who also sent their Technical Rescue Unit.

A spokesperson for Rastrick station said the vehicle had left the road near the Boothwood Reservoir, close the former Turnpike pub.

“There was ice cream everywhere,” they said.

“But it seems the person has fled the scene. There were about 20 people out looking for him.”