Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk football fan who swore at police and refused to get back onto his minibus said that he has not touched a drop of alcohol since.

Leicester City fan Kieron Halford had been in Huddersfield to see his team play Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on September 16.

But following the match police were called to a disturbance involving him at Sainsbury’s car park in Southgate.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “Police attended in relation to reports of a drunk group of football fans in the car park.

“Mr Halford was shouting and swearing and was told to by quiet and get into the minibus which was due to transport them.

“He didn’t take the hint and said: ‘F**k the police’ to the police officers.

“He was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and showing signs of having too much to drink.”

Halford was banned from attending football matches as part of his bail conditions in the run up to his court appearance.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public.

He told magistrates: “I’m really sorry for being a pain and I’ve not had a drink since.

“If I act like that when I’ve had a drink then I shouldn’t be drinking.”

Magistrates gave Halford, of Border Drive in Leicester, a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must still pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.