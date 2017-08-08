Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A delivery driver has accused police of discrimination after they failed to attend when he was being threatened by a man with a baseball bat.

Waheed Rehman, 33, said the man was a passenger in a car which deliberately smashed into him, before the man got out armed with a bat, hit his van and began hurling racist insults.

He said he called 999 and was told the incident was a priority.

But officers didn’t attend - and Waheed believes he was discriminated against because he is Asian.

He said: “If this was a white victim the whole area would have been cordoned off and armed police would have come out.

“It makes me feel sick. I pay my taxes, I’m a working citizen, a dad of two. This is my bread and butter and the police didn’t turn up.”

Waheed said he was driving along Bradley Road in Huddersfield at about 1.30pm on Thursday when he stopped to let a car out.

They gestured to him to keep going. He set off - but the car smashed into his van.

He said the passenger then got out armed with a baseball bat and started shouting: “Get out, you P**i b****d. You P**is, f**k off. I’m going to do you in.”

He said: “I was absolutely terrified. I thought, ‘they have got weapons and I’m outnumbered.’

“He swung the bat at my van. I didn’t know them or what they were going to do so I drove off. I just wanted to get out of the situation.

“I pulled up, shaking. I rang 999 and they told me to ring 101, but I said they might come down and attack me, so the operator said she’d log the call as a priority.

“They drove past making gestures and swearing at me. It was a red car - I got a partial plate. They left a mark on my van.”

Waheed said after an hour he flagged down a passing traffic police car, which took his details.

He said: “I think if I had given a white name they would have turned up.

“I have lost hope in the police because of this. “I was failed.”

Chief Inspector Jon Dunkerley said: “Unfortunately officers did not manage to get to the victim within an hour.

“The victim did flag down a passing police patrol to pass on details of the incident and officers have since been to see him.

“We do, however, recognize that this was a distressing time for the victim and that our service to him could have been better.

“We take all hate crimes extremely seriously and the matter will be robustly managed to ensure we catch the perpetrators.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 723 of Thursday 3 August.