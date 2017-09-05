Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman has done a skydive in memory of her dad who died after battling alcoholism.

Abi Haley’s dad Andy Kilner was just 43 when he died suddenly in his Crosland Moor home in 2014.

He had battled alcohol addiction for years and had tried to recover with help from Kirklees in Recovery before his death.

Now, Abi has raised more than £700 for the not-for-profit organisation, which has hubs in Huddersfield and Dewsbury, with the skydive.

The 20-year-old said: “Before dad passed away, I was sent a video of him training to do a skydive.

“I looked at this frequently and I could see that he was at last doing something that made him happy.

“That’s where I got the idea to raise awareness of the place that helped him and to finish something that he started.

“I was terrified at the thought of doing a skydive but, like many of those who suffer from addiction, I faced my fears and the result was amazing.”

Abi, from Holmfirth, completed the skydive her dad had been training for on June 18, which was Father’s Day.

“I never thought I would lose my dad as soon as I did, but I will always be so proud of the man he was and I hope that I am making him proud now by inheriting his strong and positive outlook in life and by making the most of what I have now,” she added.

Kirklees in Recovery, which helps both recovering alcohol and drug addicts, held an eight mile walk to mark National Recovery Month on September 1.

After the walk, Abi presented the cheque to the organisation at its Huddersfield hub.