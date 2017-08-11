Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial thief’s own solicitor said that he was astonished to hear that he had given up class A drugs.

Christopher Kitchen, 40, missed appointments with his probation officer on June 30 and July 13 following his recent release from prison.

Kitchen, of Gledhill Terrace in Dewsbury Moor, pleaded guilty to breaching the court order.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that he had been addicted to heroin and crack cocaine.

However, his solicitor Paul Blanchard explained that he is now managing to steer clear of drugs.

He said: “He’s a thief to fund his drug habit and it would be easy to send him to prison, but it wouldn’t serve any purpose.

“He says he wants to change his life and I’m astonished that he’s tested negative for drugs - it’s the first time I’ve ever known it.”

Deputy District Judge Wajeed Khalil told Kitchen that he was impressed with his progress, particularly considering his lifestyle and criminal record.

He agreed to take no further action over the breach if Kitchen continues to stay out of trouble.