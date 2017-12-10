Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When pupils at The Brooksbank School in Elland filmed a festive message for two celebrities on the other side of the world, they never dreamed they’d get a response.

But life in the jungle hasn’t curbed the Christmas spirit for Ant and Dec, who took time out of filming I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here to make their own video in return.

Pupil Eli Sutcliffe, 11, asked his uncle Paul Newton, who works on the show, to take a video filmed by the class and give it to the presenters.

Despite being told the duo were “very busy”, Eli and his classmates filmed a message with teacher Mr Vine where they were sat in chairs and Eli laid down on the floor. And they were bowled over when they were sent a personal message in return.

In their message back to the class, Dec says: “Thanks for the video message. We thought we’d send one back. Eli we noticed you didn’t have a chair, but you did look cool lying on the floor.

“Thanks for the message and we wanted to wish you all a very merry Christmas.”

Eli’s dad Paul Sutcliffe, from Greetland, said: “My brother-in-law Paul is the director of the show. Apparently Ant and Dec are some of the nicest guys in show business and I think it says a lot that they took the time out to do something like that. Everyone was thrilled with the message.

“It’s nice to know they are still clearly very down to earth!”